Dynho, Mileide, Aline or Sol, who stays?

Dynho, Mileide, Aline and Solange took the worst in this week’s roça formation this Tuesday (7), and are at risk of elimination. Which one should be saved and remain in competition? Participate in the poll of Fazenda 2021 in the DCI and give your opinion.

2021 Farm Poll – Who Should Stay?

How was the formation of the 12th farm

Rico Melquiades, the farmer of the week, was the one who started the work on the formation of the garden and voted for Dynho. Thus, due to the comedian’s supreme vote, the first name confirmed in the 2021 Fazenda poll for the elimination of the week was defined.

Afterwards, with the farmer’s nomination already consummated, all the participants in the reality show gained a voice and were able to nominate their enemies to the spotlight. Bil got the worst of it and with the majority of votes he occupied the second place in the farm as the most voted name among the pawns. As the person most suitable for the hot seat, the participant was responsible for pulling one of the residents of the stall to also go to the farm, and this time, Aline got the worst of it and ended up in the hot seat.

This time, the participants followed the traditional schedule and Solange was left in the remaining one, completing the 2021 Farm poll for this week’s elimination. However, the Power of the Red Flame changed everything and Dynho was able to exchange one of the roceiros for any other participant in the program.

Because of the command, Bil escaped from the farm and Mileide, who was safe until then, ended up taking fourth place in this week’s 2021 Farm poll.

This time, Solange was the one who was responsible for vetoing one of the feedlot colleagues at the Farmer’s Test and Mileide was the one who was left out of the dynamics for the power of the hat in the next round.

The Farm 2021: time and where to watch

The farmer’s test will be disputed this Wednesday night, December 8th. The result of the 2021 Farm poll for the 12th elimination will be revealed by Galisteu, live, on Thursday’s program (12/2), at 22:45 (GMT), on Record TV and PlayPlus.

To watch on PlayPlus, there are two options: the free account and the free account. In free mode, the user has access to the same signal as open TV. For those who decide to pay for the premium version, which costs R$12.90, the station releases the signal from nine exclusive cameras with 24-hour transmission from within the confinement – ​​including breaks.

