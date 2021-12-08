Dynho takes Arcrebiano out and puts Mileide in the 12th field

Dynho Alves, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from the hands of Sthefane Matos, champion of the last fire test of the season, in the formation of the 12th farm, and was able to touch the hot seat.

Chosen by the public, the worker was given the duty to save a farmer and put another in its place, with the exception of the nominee of the current farmer Rico Melquiades, who was the dancer himself.

Arcrebiano was the pawn saved by the dancer and Mileide Mihaile was the one who took the place of the ex-BBB:

I wanted to save Bil now because he already saved me once when I needed it so much. I thought it was only fair to do it for him now, at this point in the championship, because maybe if he hadn’t saved me that time I wouldn’t even be here. Dri, I’m going to put Mileide on. Okay, Mileide: Just because we, she and I are the people who didn’t go to the farm. She’s a person I consider a lot here, I like her a lot. Outside the game, I’ll take her to life, we’ll make our trip for sure, no matter what. Don’t get mad. Dynho Alves

yellow flame power

Sthefane opted for the yellow power and gained an immunity. The worker had to choose to earn R$ 10 thousand or be immune on the 12th farm, and chose to be free of the hot seat.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 12

1st winner: Bil Araújo

A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire for the reality - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 12

2nd winner: Rico Melquiades

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame - Play/PlayPlus

3 / 12

3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile

The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame

Play/PlayPlus

Farm 2021: Bil Wins Trial by Fire - Play/PlayPlus

4 / 12

4th winner: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil is the Trial of Fire winner

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 12

5th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 12

6th winner: Gui Araujo

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 12

7th winner: Tiago Piquilo

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico wins the trial by fire - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 12

8th winner: Rico Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rico Wins Trial By Fire

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the fire test - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 12

9th winner: Dynho Alves

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the fire test

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro in the fire test - Reproduction/RecordTV

10 / 12

10th winner: Aline Mineiro

The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro in the test by fire

Play/RecordTV

Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the 12th fire test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 12

11th winner: Dynho Alves

Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the 12th fire test

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Wins Last Trial of Fire of the Season - Play/PlayPlus

12 / 12

12th winner: Sthe Matos

The Farm 2021: Sthefane Wins Last Trial of Fire of the Season

Play/PlayPlus

