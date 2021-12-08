Dynho takes Arcrebiano out and puts Mileide in the 12th field

Dynho Alves, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), received the power of the red flame from the hands of Sthefane Matos, champion of the last fire test of the season, in the formation of the 12th farm, and was able to touch the hot seat.

Chosen by the public, the worker was given the duty to save a farmer and put another in its place, with the exception of the nominee of the current farmer Rico Melquiades, who was the dancer himself.

Arcrebiano was the pawn saved by the dancer and Mileide Mihaile was the one who took the place of the ex-BBB:

I wanted to save Bil now because he already saved me once when I needed it so much. I thought it was only fair to do it for him now, at this point in the championship, because maybe if he hadn’t saved me that time I wouldn’t even be here. Dri, I’m going to put Mileide on. Okay, Mileide: Just because we, she and I are the people who didn’t go to the farm. She’s a person I consider a lot here, I like her a lot. Outside the game, I’ll take her to life, we’ll make our trip for sure, no matter what. Don’t get mad. Dynho Alves

yellow flame power

Sthefane opted for the yellow power and gained an immunity. The worker had to choose to earn R$ 10 thousand or be immune on the 12th farm, and chose to be free of the hot seat.

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

