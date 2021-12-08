Eletrobras has privatization analyzed, BRF stipulates revenue guidance and more news

(Electrobras)

The corporate news this Wednesday (08) is highlighted that the Federal Court of Accounts scheduled for today (8) the first analysis of the privatization plan of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6). In addition, Cosan (CSAN3) approved the payment of dividends.

On the other hand, BRF (BRFS3) maintained in its guidance an estimate of net revenue of R$ 65 billion for the period 2021 to 2024.

Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) announced a partnership with NEXGO to launch four payment terminal models.

Check out the highlights:

Eletrobras

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) scheduled for this Wednesday (8) the first analysis of the Eletrobras privatization plan. Even with some warnings, the control agency must approve the proposal presented by the government without major changes.

The analysis of the process was divided into two stages, the first of which “valuation”, scheduled for today’s session, and the second with the model for the operation’s notice, which will work through capitalization of the state-owned company without government participation.

With the approval of the first part, the rapporteur’s office will proceed with the rest of the process, with no deadline yet to be taken to the plenary. The government plans to complete privatization in the first half of next year.

BRF

The food company BRF maintains an estimated net income of 65 billion reais for the period 2021 to 2024.

In December last year, the company also projected revenue of 65 billion reais, but for the range between 2021 and 2023.

The company also maintained the expectation of investments until 2030 at around 55 billion reais, including disbursements made in 2021, with the establishment of a prudential limit of net financial leverage of up to 3 times.

Petrobras

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that Petrobras is not on the privatization list of the first Bolsonaro government.

Guedes also reinforced that he is in favor of making the same process with Petrobras as Eletrobras. “The cycle of large state-owned companies in Brazil is over”, he emphasized.

cosan

Cosan approved the distribution of R$0.374619 per share in interim dividends, totaling R$700 million.

Said earnings will be calculated based on the shareholding position on December 14th. The payment of dividends will take place on December 28th.

Bradesco

Bradesco (BBDC3;BBDC4]) yesterday signed an agreement to participate in Elo’s incentive program aimed at increasing sales of branded cards issued by Bradesco.

According to a statement, the objective is to increase the volume of transactions on Elo cards. The contract is valid for 10 years from January 1, 2022.

Positive Technology

Positivo Tecnologia announced a partnership with NEXGO to launch four payment terminal models.

Through a strategic partnership with Positivo Tecnologia, NEXGO contributes to expanding the Positivo brand portfolio with devices offered at competitive prices at a time of high demand generated by acquirers, fintechs, digital banks and sub-acquirers.

Energisa

Energisa (ENGI11) started yesterday the mandatory public offering for the acquisition of shares held by employees and retirees of the subsidiary Energisa Acre (EAC).

The purpose of the offer is the acquisition of up to 2,484,078,275 common shares and 953,652,585 preferred shares, representing 1.42% of the total share capital of Energisa Acre.

The term will be valid for the period between December 7, 2021 and January 6, 2022.

In addition, Aneel approved yesterday (07) new tariffs for consumers of Energisa Acre and Energisa Rondônia. The average effect for the consumer will be 9.90% and 6.93%, respectively. The new tariffs take effect on Monday (13) and affect nearly 1 million consumers in the sum of the two states

Unipair

Unipar (UNIP3) and its subsidiaries called “Indupas” signed an agreement with the seller for the receipt, by Unipar, of US$ 80 million.

The payment of the total amount of the debt contracted in 2016, upon the acquisition of Indupas, in the approximate amount of US$ 140 million, was also agreed.

smartfit

Smartfit (SMFT3) presented in its operating results for November a recovery for the 6th consecutive month of the customer base in the country.

The customer base in gyms reached 91% of the level of March 2020 (pre-pandemic), recovering 4.7% per month in the last four months.

Wiz

Wiz (WIZS3) informed the establishment of Wimo Gestão de Recursos, whose share capital will be 50.1% of Wiz and 49.9% of Galapagos.

The creation of Wimo is part of the company’s strategy to expand and diversify Wiz’s business fronts.

Additionally, Wiz informs that the transaction is not subject to approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Saneago

Saneago (Saneamento de Goiás) approved on Tuesday (7) the strategic planning for the period 2022 and 2026.

Investments planned for the expansion of water supply (SAA) over the next 5 years reach the amount of R$ 1.51 billion.

At the same time, investments in the expansion of sanitary sewage (SES) are expected to total R$ 131.47 million.

Highways

Ecorodovias (ECOR3) reported that the volume of consolidated traffic on the highways managed by the company rose 6.5% in November compared to the same month in 2020, from 32,310 to 34,399 vehicles.

Want-I Want Stores

Lojas Quero-Quero (LJQQ3) planned to open 70 to 85 stores in the next year.

GetNet

Getnet (GETT3) informed that Pedro Carlos Araújo Coutinho will leave the position of Chief Executive Officer of the company on March 31, 2022. The successor of the current Chief Executive Officer will still be informed.

