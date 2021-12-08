Eletrobras: TCU marks 1st analysis of privatization. Understand why the government is running out of time to sell the state-owned company

BRASÍLIA – The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) scheduled for this Wednesday the first analysis of the Eletrobras privatization plan.

The government is running out of time to have the court’s approval and to be able to carry out the operation by May of next year, a period defined by the Executive as a limit for the sale of the state-owned company, according to sources at the Esplanade of Ministries.

It would be the most important privatization of Jair Bolsonaro’s administration, which managed to get rid of a few state companies, one of the main promises of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes.

Eletrobras:Privatization process sent by the government to TCU is incomplete and has flaws, says prosecutor

There is resistance from members of the court to analyze the process within the deadlines planned by the government, which could make privatization unfeasible next year. This resistance, however, is not unanimous and, at the moment, the tendency is for privatization to advance in court. There will still be a second analysis on the matter, which should only be scheduled for January or February.





TCU will do other analysis

The court will judge sectorial impacts, for the consumer and for the privatization Union. In practice, the concession bonus that Eletrobras will need to pay the government for the renewal of hydroelectric power plant contracts will be evaluated.

This bonus will be transferred to the National Treasury (R$23 billion); to reduce the transfer of high energy costs to electricity bills (R$ 30 billion); and for the recovery of hydrographic basins.

BNDES: Government will allow workers to buy Eletrobras shares with FGTS in privatization

Without the operation, there would be no resources for the government to bring down the expected increase in energy tariffs next year, at around 20%. The intention is to transfer part of the collection to the Energy Development Account (CDE), which is supplied with resources from electricity bills.

Without the need for contributions from consumers in the background, tariffs can go up less.

The privatization of Eletrobras also provides for the company to make contributions of around R$ 8 billion to revitalize the hydrographic basin of the São Francisco River, rivers that pass through Minas Gerais and Goiás, and resources for energy generation in the Amazon.

These are old demands from politicians that will only be carried out with the capitalization of the company.

Guedes:Minister says Eletrobras is 'condemned to irrelevance' and Correios is at risk in the coming years

Wednesday’s analysis, however, is not conclusive. Even if the court approves this step, there are still details that need to be voted on by the TCU ministers. Until February, the court will review the privatization itself. Only with these two authorizations will it be possible to proceed with capitalization.

An order from Minister Aroldo Cedraz, rapporteur of the process, to which GLOBO had access, informs that the institution’s technical staff identified a wrong pricing that would point to an undervaluation of assets, in their accounts, of R$ 16.2 billion.

Of this total, BRL 5.6 billion has already been recognized by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), which undertook to make the necessary corrections in this portion.





In addition, the order asks for more information about the contribution of funds by Eletrobras to the CDE. Cedraz pointed out that the time taken to process the process at TCU is not making the federal government’s timetable for privatizing Eletrobras unfeasible.

The privatization model envisages transforming the company into a corporation, without a defined controller, after an offering of shares that will not be accompanied by the Federal Government.

If the primary offer is not sufficient to reduce the direct and indirect participation of the Federal Government to 45% or less of the voting capital, the offer may be supplemented with the sale of the Union’s own shares (secondary offering).

Tax: States want to postpone decision banning higher ICMS rate on electricity and telecommunications

The Union must continue as the main shareholder, but without control.

The government is working to make it possible to launch the actions until May 13th. After that, the assessment is that it will be difficult to privatize the company in the second half of the year, in the middle of the electoral campaign. Therefore, it is running against time to get the final approval from TCU.

process is slow

Technicians involved in the project fear that the share price will fall as the auction date moves further away from the original February 2022 target. . And the proximity of the first round of elections may increase the premium demanded by investors when buying the papers.

Minister: Guedes criticizes central banks on global inflation: 'they fell asleep at the wheel'

The privatization of Eletrobras requires a step by step and there are stipulated deadlines for each action. It is necessary to hold a shareholders’ meeting (which takes about 40 days to be held after the call) and respect the determinations of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and SEC, which regulates the US stock market — Eletrobras has shares traded in New York.

As this is a stock listing, it is not like a traditional auction. It is necessary to respect balance sheet disclosure deadlines, quiet periods and market volatility.