Employers still have to pay off suspended FGTS installments

Employers who adhered to the temporary suspension of the Government Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) collection must pay the last installment until today (7).

Implemented by Provisional Measure 1.046/21, the suspension for four months of payment of contributions to the FGTS was taken to help companies affected by the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic.

To make the payment, the employer must access the platform, generate the “GRFGTS” tab and make the payment.

To avoid adding charges and fines, the bank advises that the payment must be made within the deadline.

Caixa warns that if there are outstanding installments, it is necessary to settle until today, guaranteeing the special conditions of the Provisional Measure. Failure to pay the funds to the fund creates an impediment for the employer to issue the FGTS Certificate of Good Standing (CRF).

In all, according to Caixa, R$5.9 billion in FGTS payments were suspended for four months, between May and August this year.

More than 100,000 employers joined the measure created to preserve around 7 million jobs.

Caixa makes available the Employer’s Operational Booklet in Downloads – FGTS – Manuals and Booklets.