ESA satellite that will study exoplanets will be built by Airbus

The Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey mission (or just “ARIEL”) can now advance to the design and construction stages through a new contract, signed between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Airbus. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2029 and will study the composition, formation and evolution of approximately one thousand exoplanets.

The contract was celebrated in a small ceremony at the headquarters of the ESA. Airbus will lead the European industrial consortium to build the mission’s satellite, also providing expertise and support to the space agency for the development of the payload module. In the future, Ariel is to be launched with an ESA Ariane 6 rocket alongside the Comet Interceptor mission.

Representation of the Ariel mission, which will study exoplanets (Image: Reproduction/Airbus)

The mission will operate at Lagrange Point L2 1.5 million kilometers “behind” the Earth (relative to the Sun) during its primary mission. This is the first mission dedicated to collecting information on the chemical composition and thermal structure of exoplanets, and will study their compounds, as well as the formation and evolution of these worlds through wavelength analysis of visible and infrared light in ca. a thousand planets.

Thanks to the highly stable thermal and mechanical design, the spacecraft will be able to carry out long-term operations of the same exoplanet system in periods of 10 hours to 3 days. It features a payload module, equipped with a classy cryogenic telescope and associated scientific instruments.

With Ariel, it will be possible to fill an important gap in the knowledge of how the composition of a planet is related to the environment in which it was formed, also clarifying how and if the type of star can be responsible for defining the chemical and physical processes of the planet’s evolution in question. These observations will also contribute to the understanding of the Solar System, helping scientists in their search for life on other planets.

ESA “Exoplanet Hunter” Missions

Ariel is part of a trio of new ESA missions dedicated to the study of exoplanets. In addition, there is CHEOPS (Characterising Exoplanet Satellite), launched in 2019 to observe bright stars orbited by exoplanets. Mainly focused on worlds sized between Earth and Neptune, Cheops has been recording information on the dimensions of exoplanets and combining them with measurements obtained by other observatories.

In this way, it is possible to determine their density, an important initial step in characterizing their nature. Cheops will also identify potential candidates for future missions; for example, it will provide well-characterized targets for studies with the James Webb telescope, which will be able to analyze their atmosphere in more detail.

ESA’s exoplanet missions will be complemented by data from the James Webb telescope (Image: Reproduction/ESA)

The Plato mission (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) is a state-of-the-art planet hunter, aimed at analyzing the properties of rocky planets that are in orbits to the habitable zone of their stars, that is, the region where water can exist in a liquid state. This mission will also study the star, gathering information about the evolutionary state of the studied star systems.

The Cheops, Plato and Ariel missions will be complemented by data from the James Webb Space Telescope, the results of which could help astronomers understand what form exoplanetary systems and how they evolve. Webb is scheduled to launch on December 22 with an Ariane V rocket, from the French Arianespace.

Source: ESA (1, 2)