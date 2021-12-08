Even after a rout, Mbappé demands PSG’s attention in ‘bad times’ – 12/07/2021

Scorer of two goals this afternoon (7), Kylian Mbappé was not fully satisfied with the 4-1 rout over Club Brugge in the European Champions League. On leaving the field, he admitted that the team has been off and had very bad times in recent matches.

“We need to better manage our bad times [no jogo], because they have been too bad. The administration of the game has not been adequate for this high level of competition”, acknowledged the PSG shirt 7, who today scored two goals in seven minutes. two and a half months before the round of 16″, he pondered.

It is not new that PSG has been inconsistent in their matches: there were two straight draws in recent days, before the rout over Brugge. There are now nine straight games with at least one goal conceded by Pochettino’s team, which today again gave too much space to a technically inferior team.

The rout was built on the excellent individual performances of Mbappé and Messi (two goals each), and the Frenchman took the opportunity to praise the Argentine. “We will need him. He arrived in the best possible conditions, and these two goals will allow him to adapt better to our team. He will help us a lot in the coming weeks,” he said.

The rout of Brugge was PSG’s third game since the injury to Neymar, who is expected to spend up to eight weeks in the medical department. The team returns to the field on Sunday (12) to host Monaco, at Parque dos Príncipes, for the French Championship.