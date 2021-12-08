Ex-BBB Lucas Gallina Gains 30 Kilograms of Muscle: ‘The gym got me out of depression’ | TV & Famous

The native of Santa Catarina gained 30 kilos of muscle and went from 86kg to 116kg. At 1.93m tall, his fat percentage is 4.5%. In other words: your body is pure muscle!
Before becoming a strong man, and now, pulling iron at the gym — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
The ex-BBB says that he found in the gym the escape valve he needed to get out of the depression. Lucas was eliminated from the reality show with a reputation as a villain and couldn’t stand the pressure out here.
“I left the house not knowing how to deal with haters or fame. I got depressed and locked myself at home for three months. I didn’t want to go out on the street”, remembers Lucas.
This was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in early 2020. As his city, Florianópolis, did not close the gyms in quarantine, he decided to work out to reduce his sadness. hired a personal trainer and a nutritionist:
“I underwent dietary re-education and started working out twice a day. I have a very restrictive diet only with sweet potatoes, vegetables, vegetables, chicken and supplements.”
Lucas Gallina follows a strict diet — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
The disciplined routine transformed Lucas’ body and he started to like what he saw in the mirror. Today he pulls 120kg in the bench press with his arms and pushes 450kg in the leg press with his legs.
“My trash day, when I take out for pizza and hamburgers, it’s only once every 15 days. And now, in the summer, I want to be drier. I want to reach 100kg and to define my body more I do aerobic exercises in the morning. In the afternoon I pull iron”.
Lucas and his girlfriend, Juliana Xavier, with whom he will soon live together — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
In February Lucas leaves for Luxembourg, where he will seek his dual citizenship. “I have to take advantage of the fact that my grandparents were born there. Because if one day I need it, I’ll move to Europe. Europe is Europe, right,” he says.
On his return to Brazil, he goes to live with his fiancee, Juliana Xavier, in the apartment he bought in Florianopolis: “I’m leaving my parents’ house. It’s time.”
Lucas Gallina goes to the gym every day — Photo: Instagram Reproduction
