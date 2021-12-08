Ex-BBB Lucas Gallina gains 30kg while going to the gym to deal with depression – 12/07/2021

Lucas Gallina started dedicating himself to physical exercises in a gym last year, and his physical size took a leap. The 1.93-tall ex-BBB was 86kg and went up to 116kg, keeping a 4.5% body fat percentage.

According to the businessman, the gym was the escape valve to deal with depression after being eliminated from the “BBB 20” (Globo) with the reputation of being a villain. “I left the house not knowing how to deal with the haters, nor with the fame. I was depressed and locked myself at home for three months. I didn’t want to go out,” Lucas recalled in an interview with “Gshow”.

He left the reality show when the pandemic reached the height of the first wave, but his city, Florianópolis, did not close the gyms. So, he hired a personal trainer, a nutritionist and decided to train. “I underwent nutritional re-education and started to work out twice a day. I have a very restrictive diet only with sweet potatoes, vegetables, legumes, chicken and supplements,” he explained.

Over time, he began to reap the results of his dedication. Currently, Lucas says he pulls 120kg with his arms on the bench press and 450kg on the leg press. “My garbage day, when I take out for pizza and hamburgers, is only once every 15 days. And now, in the summer, I want to get drier. I want to reach 100kg and to define my body more I do aerobic exercises in the morning. In the afternoon I pull iron”, he stressed.

However, getting the body in shape is not the only goal of the ex-BBB. At the beginning of next year, he will go to Luxembourg, where he intends to obtain dual citizenship. “I have to take advantage that my grandparents were born there. Because if one day I need to, I’ll move to Europe. Europe is Europe, right,” said he, who plans to live with his fiancee, Juliana Xavier, as soon as he returns.

“I’m leaving my parents’ house. It’s about time,” he guaranteed.