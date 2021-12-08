ex-BBB says how he created a mess in the US

There will be “tchaki, tchaki” in California. Gil do Vigor won a Globoplay documentary, to be released tomorrow, of the adventure he spent in recent months in the United States to study his PhD. In five episodes, “Gil na California” portrays the arrival of the ex-BBB in the country and how it was the adaptation to a new culture.

One of the economist’s difficulties was with communication. He says he caused a stir by being misunderstood simply because he wanted to socialize with Americans: “In English, I like you [eu gosto de você] has a lot of weight. I opened my heart and spoke to all males: ‘I like you so much [gosto muito de você]’. The males were scared. They came to tell me, ‘are you in love with all the boys?'”.

“I had to go from person to person to explain that it was like a friend, that I wasn’t flirting. I wanted to make it clear that I never intended to flirt. I started to be afraid to speak, not in English, but I was worried about offending , to generate discomfort for some reason that was not on purpose. To convey a distorted message,” he explains.

Another hurdle the ex-BBB had to deal with was being famous and being a film crew. Gil shared the house where he lived with people he didn’t know and, according to the Pernambuco native, not everyone understood why he was famous.

There was a shock, but I was very welcomed by my roomates [os colegas de quarto]. Some received me, ‘are you famous?’ A revulsion was created, but one goes up, grabs, bites and leaves in rejoicing. There was a resistance to breaking that barrier. We shit and fart like everyone else. There is no difference. I’m just like everyone else. If I fall to the ground, it will bleed. And the blood will be red, not blue.

From the “dogs” from Brazil to the US

Gil says that he always thought of Recife, where he was born, with every new thing he found in the United States and told what he missed.

“One of the things I missed most was walking on the street and having people gossiping, talking to everyone? I missed that neighborly relationship, the welcoming. I used to leave the house. [nos Estados Unidos] and didn’t see anyone on the street, in the doors, on the porches? She missed the heat, the people close to her. People in Recife want to share and there everyone is at home”, he compares.

“Gil in California” is directed by Patricia Carvalho and Patricia Cupello. According to them, the purpose of the documentary is to show Gil do Vigor in his essence.