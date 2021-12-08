Ex-husband disagrees with the duration of the visit to his son and attacks the influencer at the João Pinheiro shopping mall; watch video | Mining Triangle

A 54-year-old man was arrested after assaulting his 31-year-old ex-wife at a mall in João Pinheiro, in the northwest of Minas Gerais. The case took place on November 29, during an assisted visit to the couple’s son. THE action was filmed by security cameras in the region; see video below .

The victim is digital influencer Nayara Oliveira, who has a protective measure against the ex issued by the Court after the record of 4 occurrences of domestic and family violence. It appears in the police report that she was attacked by Sócrates Monteiro Porto when trying to prevent him from leaving the establishment with the child aged 1 year and 2 months without authorization.

The occurrence also states that the aggression occurred after a friend of Nayara’s had left the child with him and informed that the assisted visit should last an hour and a half. At this point, the man got angry and started cursing the woman.

then he he picked up his son and went down the stairs of the establishment towards the exit. The friend then notified Nayara, who was working at a store in another part of the mall.

The child’s mother ran towards her ex-husband to prevent him from taking the child away without permission. Yet with the child in his lap, Sócrates attacked his ex-wife with kicks and punches and knocked her to the ground.

At aggressions were only stopped after the intervention of people passing by the place.. The victim suffered back and neck injuries and was referred to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Sócrates has been imprisoned since Monday (6) at the João Pinheiro I Prison and the g1 did not get the defense contact to see if he would like to speak up. The report also sought out the victim’s lawyer and is awaiting a return. In a statement, the Civil Police informed that the police investigation was concluded and sent to justice.

This Tuesday (7), the influencer posted a series of videos on Instagram thanking the support received.

“I would like to thank all the expressions of affection I’ve received over the past few days and the support I’ve received. As I talked to many followers, life has to go on, after all, I have a son who depends on me. It’s a child I have to raise and support.. May you feel welcomed by me and that if you need something and I can help, you can count on me”, said Nayara.

