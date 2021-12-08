Extradition of Allan dos Santos: Ministry officials report pressure – Politics

Allan dos Santos in one of his demonstrations against the STF (Photo: Social Media/Reproduction)

Three employees of the Department of Asset Recovery and International Cooperation (DRCI) reported, in testimony to the Federal Police, that they had been pressured by the Ministry of Justice during the extradition process of blogger Allan dos Santos, determined by the minister of the Supreme Court (STF). ) Alexandre de Moraes.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the PF is investigating whether there was an attempt to obstruct the procedure by the federal government.

The former director of the DRCI, the delegate of the Federal Police Silvia Amlia Fonseca de Oliveira, the coordinator of the extradition of the DRCI, Rodrigo Sagastume, the deputy director of the DRCI, Priscila Campelo, gave testimony.

Also according to a report by O Globo, the three claim that the process involving Allan dos Santos was the first time that the top of the Ministry of Justice asked for information, a copy of the process and tried to interfere in the procedure. The DRCI is subordinate to the Ministry of Justice. However, when these requests emerged, the DRCI had already forwarded the extradition request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which dispatched it to the United States.

phone call and meeting

Former director Silvia Amlia, according to the newspaper, said that she received a call from the chief of staff of Minister Anderson Torres, Brigadier Antnio Ramirez Lorenzo. He asked for information about the blogger’s case. As she was on vacation, Silvia Amlia claims to have forwarded the demand to the deputy director Priscila Campelo.

Priscila said she “contacted the MJSP Chief of Staff, Brigadier Lorenzo, who informed that the Minister of the MJSP would like to obtain information on the flow of the active extradition process, as well as when such a process would pass through the MJSP and what is the role of the MJSP in the stages of the aforementioned extradition request”.

Silvia Amlia also said that the national justice secretary, Vicente Santini, a friend of President Jair Bolsonaro’s children, called her to a meeting on November 3 and complained about Allan’s lawsuit.

“Secretary Vicente mentioned that the lack of information about the case of Allan dos Santos caused discomfort for the Secretary himself and for the MJSP.”

After the meeting, Santini issued an order for all extradition proceedings to go through him, according to the report.

questioning from superiors

J Rodrigo Sagastume said that Santini called a meeting and complained that he “would like to have been informed about the process of extradition of Allan dos Santos”.

“The deponent had the perception that the afternoon meeting was emptied in view of the fact that the extradition process of Allan dos Santos had already been referred to the MRE, leaving only the alert that new sensitive cases were reported to the secretary”, stated the coordinator in testimony.

He also said that, prior to the blogger’s case, “he was never questioned by superiors” regarding an extradition process.

Vicente Santini was also heard by the PF and denied having tried to interfere in the process. He admitted that he asked the deputy director of the DRCI for details about the extradition of the blogger, but said that “his motivation was to comply with the court decision”.

He also stated that he spoke with Minister Anderson Torres just to inform him about the progress of the process.

Santini criticized former director Silvia Amlia during her PF testimony. According to him, the delegate prevented his access to documents without a technical justification, in the blogger’s case.

