Facebook will indemnify Brazilian who had Instagram hacked

O Facebook was sentenced by the Special Civil Court of Brasília (DF) to indemnify a Brazilian internet user who had the Instagram account hacked, as reported by the G1 this Monday (6). The amount referring to the payment for pain and suffering was R$3,000.

According to the process, the profile used by lawyer Fabiano Sommerlatte was hacked while he accessed the service through a public connection at the airport in Rio de Janeiro. The victim claimed to have contacted the company as soon as he noticed the improper access, but the contact attempt was not successful.

Try remove profile from Instagram was another measure the lawyer took, but the solution didn’t work either. In addition, Sommerlatte said that two more new accounts in his name ended up being created on the platform, without his consent.

The user lost access to his Instagram profile and had two more accounts created in his name.Source: Pexels

In her decision, the judge of the 3rd Special Civil Court Gisele Rocha Raposo highlighted that there was a “failure in the security of the services provided” by Facebook, owner of the photo platform. The magistrate also stated that the unjustified delay in the service reveals “disregard for consumer rights”.

Social network will appeal the decision

In the ruling, Raposo also pointed out that the plaintiff was able to demonstrate, with documents, the lack of action by the social network even after “several attempts to recover your Instagram account”. Thus, she decided to order the company to pay indemnity for pain and suffering to the user.

Upon publication, the Facebook office in Brazil, also responsible for Instagram, revealed that it will appeal the decision of the Special Civil Court. However, big tech did not provide further details regarding the case.

Form to report hacked account on Instagram.Source: Instagram/Reproduction

For cases of hacked profiles on the social network like this, the account owner can report the violation as soon as he suspects the violation, using the service’s app. There is also the possibility of notifying the action by filling out a form on the platform.

The hacked account recovery must be done through the Instagram Help Center, remembering that the procedures require access to the email and/or telephone number registered in the profile to perform the procedure.