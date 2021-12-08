Falling Retail Sales Pushes Industry Stocks Down; Magalu drops almost 10%

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Falling Retail Sales Pushes Industry Stocks Down; Magalu drops almost 10% 0 Views

Magazine Luiza
With the announcement of the decline in retail sales in October, the sector’s shares listed on the B3 plummeted (Image: Money Times/ Gustavo Kahil)

The shares of retailers listed on B3 opened the trading session this Wednesday (8) in a fall, after sales in the sector were disappointing and at a time of perspective of increase in the basic interest rate.

O Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced today that the retail sales retreated 0.1% in October compared to September. In comparison with the same month in 2020, the drop was 7.1%.

The result was well below expectations and represents the third consecutive numerical decline, still under the impact of inflation. As a result, retail is 6.4% below the record level reached in October 2020.

With the disclosure, the retailers listed on B3 plummeted, at a time when the industry giants already show devaluation and volatility in the year.

Around 11:40 am, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) retreated 9.58%, quoted at R$ 6.89. Right behind, the Via (VIIA3) fall 4.48%, to R$ 5.54.

Americanas SA (AMER3) and American stores (LAME4) registered lows, respectively, of 3.46% and 3.51%.

Inflation impact

Market expectations for retail sales were up 0.8% on a monthly basis and a drop of 5.6% year-on-year, according to a survey by Reuters.

According to ModalMore, the effect of the drop in sales is due to the mixture of higher inflation with the resumption of consumption in services and puts a downward bias for activity in October and in the last quarter of the year.

The digital bank also claims that the rise in the Selic brings the risk of an even greater negative effect on the economy in 2022.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Government studies to limit the growth of Santos Dumont and build subway to Ilha do Governador to ‘save’ Galeão

BRASILIA – The government is working on two fronts to overcome resistance from the government …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved