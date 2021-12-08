Falling Retail Sales Pushes Industry Stocks Down; Magalu drops almost 10%

The shares of retailers listed on B3 opened the trading session this Wednesday (8) in a fall, after sales in the sector were disappointing and at a time of perspective of increase in the basic interest rate.

O Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced today that the retail sales retreated 0.1% in October compared to September. In comparison with the same month in 2020, the drop was 7.1%.

The result was well below expectations and represents the third consecutive numerical decline, still under the impact of inflation. As a result, retail is 6.4% below the record level reached in October 2020.

With the disclosure, the retailers listed on B3 plummeted, at a time when the industry giants already show devaluation and volatility in the year.

Around 11:40 am, the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) retreated 9.58%, quoted at R$ 6.89. Right behind, the Via (VIIA3) fall 4.48%, to R$ 5.54.

Americanas SA (AMER3) and American stores (LAME4) registered lows, respectively, of 3.46% and 3.51%.

Inflation impact

Market expectations for retail sales were up 0.8% on a monthly basis and a drop of 5.6% year-on-year, according to a survey by Reuters.

According to ModalMore, the effect of the drop in sales is due to the mixture of higher inflation with the resumption of consumption in services and puts a downward bias for activity in October and in the last quarter of the year.

The digital bank also claims that the rise in the Selic brings the risk of an even greater negative effect on the economy in 2022.