False Alessandra Ambrósio who cheated Italian had 2nd boyfriend

Italian Valeria Satta, a woman who deceived Italian volleyball player Roberto Cazzaniga by pretending to be model Alessandra Ambrósio for 15 years, had a second relationship. The information was released by the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera.

According to the local publication, the Italian, who won 700,000 euros (approximately R$4.5 million) in the coup involving the athlete, also had a relationship with a man identified as Massimo.

The scammer’s boyfriend also reported that the two had a long-distance relationship and only talked over the phone. According to him, there was no financial loss as occurred with Roberto Cazzaniga.

The Italian newspaper points out that Massimo has received gifts from the scammer over the past few months. The “pleasures” came in the form of money, travel and proposals involving financial transactions.

Italian athlete did not know who Ambrose was

Roberto Cazzaniga tried to find Valeria Satta, a woman identified as the “false Alessandra Ambrósio” who deceived him and received donations in euros from the Italian.

The intention was for her to give him satisfaction, but Valeria did not relent and Roberto left a note asking them to meet on the beach. She didn’t go to the place to talk to the athlete.

“We’ve had phone sex for years. I’ve always called her love, never her [fez isso]. I had to insist and remind her to say that. She said she needed to connect to machines because she suffered from heart pain,” said the Italian according to the “La Iene” program.

In an interview with “Domingo Espetacular” (RecordTV), Roberto said he did not know who the Brazilian was and gave details about the money he spent on the Italian woman accused of embezzlement.

coup lasted 15 years

Valeria is 50 years old, unemployed and mother of two. She used the name Maya when talking to Cazzaniga and asked for sums of money claiming serious health problems.

The scammer used the image of Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrósio for 15 years. The case was referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Monza, which is investigating the story after a complaint was filed with the Italian police Guardia di Finanza, which is under the minister of economy.