Farm 13: Dynho declares himself while Mirella enjoys Farofa da Gkay

Not knowing he’s a single man now, Dynho Alves keep talking about MC Mirella – who are enjoying all of them at Farofa da Gkay – in “The Farm 13“. During a conversation with Aline, the dancer remembered his first time with the funkeira and said that it was “crazy business“. Does anyone miss you there?

READ MORE:

Dynho he told her that he went to visit her in the apartment that he had just moved in with two friends and that at the time she didn’t have much. “An hour, two, three hours passed and I don’t know where it came from that day”, commented the boy. She said I was supposed to stay because it was already late and I played hard to get, but then she insisted and I ended up staying”, he added.

At bedtime, the two ended up lying together in the singer’s bed box, that didn’t even have a mattress at the time. “Me facing her and she facing me,” he recalled. With that, it wasn’t long before the two started kissing.

“I looked at her like that, she was very close to me and then it started. Kiss, kiss, I don’t know what there. Crazy business. I thought I was going to stay there, but wow, there was even more to come”, said Dynho

.@dynhoalvesreal tell to @alinemineiro as was the first time he went out with Mirella 👀🥰 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxTg1v pic.twitter.com/PmNSyDLCZ2 — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 7, 2021

The pawn even told that they spent the next day together and that since then they have not parted anymore. “We stayed there and ordered breakfast and then again and again and all the time. I had some things to do, but I unchecked everything to be with her. From that day until today we are together”, he said.

To complete, Dynho made several compliments the ex. “She’s very smart. You sit with her and spend hours talking”, praised the boy. See the remaining chat:

The conversation between @dynhoalvesreal and @alinemineiro follows, and the pawn reveals that it was Mirella who asked him to date 🤠🥰 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxTg1v pic.twitter.com/6Ydnb6O4tb — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 7, 2021

You can already see that Dynho will be in for a big surprise when you leave the confinement of “The Farm 13“, huh?

VOTE: Which pawn is your favorite to win “The Farm 13”?

Loading…

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!