Farofa da Gkay: Influencer party will have Bloco da Anitta in 2022

Commemoration of the birthday of the influencer and comedian Géssica Kayane, the Farofa da Gkay event brought together, until dawn this Wednesday (8), dozens of Brazilian celebrities in a resort in Fortaleza, Ceará. The party with an air of megafestival, which takes place annually since 2017, has already confirmed attractions for 2022. “I’ll give you some spoilers here: next year there will be Bloco da Anitta and Garota Vip. And we’ll also have Bloco do Belo,” he said the comedian from Paraíba, in a video posted by Gracyanne Barbosa on Instagram.

Gkay says that there will be a show by Belo in the next edition of Farofa da Gkay Foto: Reproduction / Instagram

Given the impact of the event on social media, Gkay’s team plans an even bigger celebration for next year. The idea is to promote, in 2022, an entire week of party for the influencer’s guests, who spent, in 2021, more than R$ 2 million to fund the fun, responsible for projecting her name on the web and attracting more followers on platforms such as Instagram (there are already 16.6 million people who follow her there).

This year’s party, incidentally, was attended by fans of Géssica Kayane. A woman caught the attention of some guests for registering Gkay’s face in her arms. A boy, who is also a fan, has the name “Gkay” written on his arms.

Fan displays face tattoo of comedian Gessica Kayane, Gkay Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

‘The idea is to cause’

“The idea is to really cause it”, says Géssica Kayane, better known by the nickname Gkay. The 29-year-old comedian and influencer became, this week, the most talked about subject on social networks for bringing together, in a three-day party, a team of famous people with millions of followers on the internet.

The party was entirely supported by Gkay, she stresses. At the celebration that took place inside Marina Park, the biggest hotel in Fortaleza, no one paid a ticket. What’s more: the hundreds of guests were entitled not only to food and drinks, but also accommodation. “I closed the entire Marina Park resort just to make the party and receive my guests! Let their livers fight!”, tweeted the influencer.

The speculation, among people close to the influencer, is that the event cost more than R$ 2 million. Located on Praia Formosa, close to the Center of Fortaleza, and with an architecture reminiscent of the structure of an ocean liner, the Marina Park resort has 26,000 m² of built area spread over 40,000 m², with a private marina with capacity for 150 yachts.

Shows and celebrities

Names such as Wesley Safadão, Léo Santana, Simaria, Xand Avião, Pedro Sampaio, Kevinho, Zé Felipe and É o Tchan were some of the musical attractions at Gkay’s birthday party. The event, which started on Sunday (5) and ended on Tuesday (7), had a special decoration by the pool, with a stage for the shows, as well as a tattoo studio, makeup room and dark room where it was not. allowed to enter with cell phone.

The stage of Gkay’s Farofa party: shows by Wesley Safadão, Léo Santana, Simaria and more Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Among the guests were dozens of ex-BBBs, such as Gil do Vigor, Fiuk, Bianca Andrade (Boca Rosa), João Luiz, Camilla de Lucas, Sarah Andrade, Flay, Gleici Damasceno, Kerline Cardoso, Viih Tube and Arthur Picoli.

Also there were Tiago Abravanel, Belo, Gracyanne Barbosa, Felipe Neto, Pequena Lô, Deolane Bezerra, Valesca Popozuda, Livian Aragão and Kéfera, in addition to other digital influencers.

Who is Gkay?

Fame is relatively recent for GKay. The woman from Paraíba was a store salesperson and handed out flyers at traffic lights under the hot sun before launching herself on the internet. Inspired by Whindersson Nunes, she borrowed a camera when she was young and started producing movie reviews while still on Facebook.

Gessica Kayane has 14.5 million followers on Instagram. Photo: Reproduction

About four years ago, it gained prominence from its YouTube channel, where today it has 1.66 million subscribers. She says she suffers from “a lot of machismo” on the web, cites friends who are out of the network spotlight — “they support me a lot” — and remembers an unusual case early in her career:

– Had one job that I did, which was very funny, it was right at the beginning and it was to promote the sale of horse semen (laughs). Afterwards I took a picture with the horses, it was very good – he says.

Today, she makes a living as an influencer and youtuber. A humorist, Gkay is part of the cast of the series “Os Roni”, on Multishow”, and has already participated in films for streaming platforms. The artist is one of Anitta’s best friends. Both lived together, for a period, in Miami this year .