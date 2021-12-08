‘Farofa da Gkay’: See everything that’s happening at the event

Gessica Kayane, GKay, is making waves with her festThe. The event, which lasts for three days, cost the digital influencer around R$2.8 million and is attended by several famous people. of course the alcohol combo + party + celebrities would make people talk. We’ve collected all the frills that have happened in the two days.

Who kissed who in ‘GKay Farofa’?

On the second night of “Farofa da Gkay”, the influencer opened the famous “Dark Room”. The space, created for couples had more intimate moments, it even had a bed and sadomasochistic toys. Wasting no time, the owner of the party was spotted going to space. GKay took none other than João Guilherme to the special room.

In addition to GKay, other guests they also knew how to enjoy the party a lot.. Lipe Ribeiro stayed with Viih Tube and Kefera. Viih, in turn, was crowned by Bianca Andrade as the newest picker on the block. In addition to the former “The Farm”, the youtuber hooked up with Isaias, Pepê Barbosa and Pabllo Salles. The son of Valesca Popozuda was caught kissing with Lívian Aragão, daughter of Renato Aragão.

In addition to Lipe, Kéfera also got Pabllo Salles and Vittor Fernando, what stayed with Álvaro and Lucas Guedes. the last two also shared kisses with Thomas Santana. And speaking of Valesca, the singer was seen giving a big kiss on none other than Matheus Mazzafera.