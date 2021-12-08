Fátima Bernardes is out of the ‘Encontro’ and the show gains a new presenter | Television

The high summit of Rede Globo reached its limit! Faced with the delicate situation with Fátima Bernardes, which is very displeasing to the directors due to the fact that he is more absent than present at the presentation of his daily program, the Marinho station carefully analyzed the situation and reached the conclusion of what will be done with Willian Bonner’s ex-wife in 2022 .

Fatima would have asked for another vacation in December, even though he stayed at home for more than a month due to a surgical procedure performed on his shoulder. The journalist’s request was immediately denied and after that, Globo executives did not think twice and gave priority to the case, which ended up turning into a real controversy in the television world.

This Tuesday (07) afternoon, during the program “The afternoon is yours”, broadcast by RedeTV!, journalist Alessandro Lo Bianco revealed that Rede Globo has called a meeting to address the issue that has been making everyone’s hair stand on end and has already reached the conclusion about the future of Fátima Bernardes in the presentation of the program “Encontro” .

Given that the journalist unable to cope with the heavy routine that requires a daily program, asking several times to be absent, Globo decided to put a stop to this story. Also according to the columnist, the intention of the Marinho network is to meet with the presenter soon and try to negotiate, in a friendly way, the departure of Fátima from the command of the daily attraction.

In addition to the dismissal of Túlio Gadêlha’s girlfriend, Rede Globo also defined who will occupy the position that will be left by the journalist. If everything remains as discussed during a meeting recently occurred, Patrícia Poeta, who had already been replacing Fátima during her several absences, would have already been chosen as the new presenter of the “Encontro”.

Rede Globo would be so determined about the exchange that the change in the command of the “Encontro” would already have a deadline to happen. With no time to waste, the Rio station does not want this situation to last much longer and decided that everything will be resolved in the first half of 2022. Thus, from April of next year, Fátima will be able to say goodbye to the program.

With the contract renewed recently, Globo will try to convince the holder to leave the command of the “Encontro” without any kind of disagreement between the parties. For this, the Marinho radio station will offer a weekly program for the journalist. Apparently, Globo will present a project for an attraction that, in principle, will be shown on Tuesday or Thursday nights.