Fê Garay wins Athlete of the Fan Trophy at the Brasil Olímpico Award | olympics

A highlight of the Brazilian campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, when the team won the silver medal, volleyball player Fernanda Garay won the election of Athlete of the Fans of the Prêmio Brasil Olímpico, an event held this Tuesday night in Aracaju, Sergipe. There were more than 400 thousand votes computed by the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB). Garay, who is on a sabbatical after the Games, received 41.52% of the vote.

In the main awards of the night, Rebeca Andrade and Isaquias Queiroz were elected the athletes of the year.

1 of 2 Fernanda Garay takes the 2021 Fan Award — Photo: Reproduction Fernanda Garay takes the 2021 Fan Award — Photo: Reproduction

– I’m very happy, that night, in addition to representing my sport, I’m receiving the trophy for the athlete in the crowd. All these guys voted for me, how cool. The campaign was strong because my opponents were up to it, I am very happy with the people who voted for me. It fills me with pride and joy. Thank you very much everyone, I actually end my sporting year today with a feeling of accomplishment. In addition to the silver in Tokyo, receiving this trophy only demonstrates that the path was traced correctly. A lot of dedication and to crown it all, valued by the people who cheered for me – said the player.

The Atleta da Torcida Award was created in 2014 by the COB to elect, by popular vote, the most beloved name in national sport. And Fernanda Garay, in addition to having all the charisma and an enviable resume, campaigned for her to win the vote. Proudly, she posted on social media that she voted yes for herself and encouraged her fans to vote too.

2 of 2 Fernanda Garay, Prêmio Brasil Olímpico — Photo: Guilherme Costa Fernanda Garay, Brasil Olímpico Award — Photo: Guilherme Costa

She received 41.52% of the votes, against 39% of surfer Ítalo Ferreira, who was second. Rayssa Leal, from skateboarding, was third, while Mayra Aguiar was fourth and Rosamaria was fifth.

In the women’s volleyball campaign, Fernanda Garay was the player with the best attack performance among all countries, with 41%. With 120 points, it was the third highest scorer of the entire competition.