FGV points 0.58% deflation in November, and the market reacts well

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI) had 0.58% deflation in November, a rate lower than the previous month, when it rose 1.60%, informed the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) on Tuesday (7/12). Deflation occurs when prices in an economy fall instead of rising. It is a movement contrary to inflation.

With the result, the index accumulates high of 16.28% in the year and 17.16% in 12 months. Compared to November 2020, the index had risen 2.64% and accumulated an increase of 24.28% in 12 months.

At the moment, deflation is considered a relief by the market. And it tends to reinforce the possibility of an increase of at most 150 basis points in the Selic (rate that regulates interest rates in the country). The Copom is expected to raise the rate by 1.50 points, in a meeting that starts this Tuesday and ends on Wednesday (8/12).

One of the results of the good news came this morning. The dollar operates lower in the domestic market, due to the deflation of the IGP-DI in November, the strong rally in oil, and positive data on industrial production in Germany and China.

The dollar renewed its low at R$5.6245 (-1.16%) on the spot market a little while ago.

“Indicators should come in a little better, and we have inflation that tends to have benign surprises. In the Focus Bulletin, which forecasts the economic indicators, expectations have stopped getting worse, and this may give some encouragement to the market”, evaluated the chief economist of Necton Investimentos, André Perfeito.

The indexes

With a weight of 60% in the composition of the rate, the Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) dropped 1.16% in November. In October, it had increased by 1.90%.

The main factors responsible for this decline were processed foods and iron ore. The rate of groupings changed, respectively, from 0.81% to -0.56% and from 4.29% to -24.98%.

The groups Food (0.88% to 0.66%), Communication (0.44% to 0.09%), Health and Personal Care (0.25% to 0.16%), Clothing (0.81% to 0.59%), Education, Reading and Recreation (1.57% to 1.51%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (0.28% to 0.20%) also showed a decrease in their rates of change.

On the other hand, FGV points out that two of the eight classes registered an increase in their rates of change: Transport (1.31% to 3.07%) and Housing (0.37% to 0.56%), with emphasis on gasoline ( 2.73% to 7.44%) and residential condominium (0.39% to 1.43%).

The stage of Raw Materials fell 6.40% in November. The following items contributed to this: soybeans (-0.38% to -3.73%) and fresh milk (0.66% to -7.73%). In the opposite direction, there are cattle (-7.71% to 2.60%) and crushed stones (0.46%).