Find out how to buy a PC Gamer

In this edition of the section Know how, we brought tips to help you, who don’t like to keep changing consoles every generation, to buy a PC gamer that allows you to have fun with your favorite games.

Processor

The processor is an essential part of your PC gamer. He is responsible for carrying out all user demands. It is recommended that gamers choose an Intel Core i5, AMD Ryzen 5 or higher processor. With “lower” processors, the machine can have problems running games that require more processing power and that are of newer generations.

RAM

For games, the ideal is that the computer has at least 8 GB of RAM memory. With that, the machine will be able to run most of the titles available for PC. The greater the component’s capacity, the greater the computer’s ability to carry out processes simultaneously.

SSD

It’s more common to find computers with hard drives as storage drives, but they don’t offer the same speed as SSDs to store files. Using an SSD can mean a loading time three times less, which significantly impacts games that are famous for taking a long time to load, like GTA V.

Video card

She is responsible for processing the graphic and visual information of the games. The main brands in the market are Nvidia and AMD. The larger the video memory (VRAM), the greater the possibilities to run your favorite game with high quality graphics. After all, only those who have played with the settings at least know how this can compromise the experience.

Monitor

It is very important to consider the monitor refresh rate when building a gaming machine. The refresh rate indicates how many times the image is refreshed per second — and usually goes from 60 Hz to 144 Hz. There are some products on the Brazilian market that have a frequency rate of 240 Hz — however, they have very high prices for the standard national.

We list below three 3 gamer computer options up to R$5,000.

Intel PC Gamer

It has Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 4GB DDR5 Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 graphics card. Its LED display is 21.5 inches and 60 Hz refresh. It can be found by BRL 4,861.

PC Gamer Aires

Its processor is an Intel Core i5, 8 GB of memory, and the video card is Nvidia GeForce GT 730, which has 4 GB of video memory. It features a 19-inch LED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. BRL 3,555.

Intel i5 PC Gamer

It has Intel Core i5 processor, 8G B of memory, Nvidia GeForce GT 420 with 4GB of video memory. The LED display is also 19.5 inches and has a 60 Hz refresh rate. Price: BRL 3,767.