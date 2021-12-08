Fire TV: Amazon starts releasing new Smart Home interface and other functions

Amazon is starting to release new tools and functionality for its Fire TV streaming devices and the recent Fire TV Omni and 4-Series televisions. The main highlight is the Smart Home panel, which is similar to what is already available on Fire tablets and Echo Show smart screens.

The new panel is available in the US and Canada, providing quick access to on and off switches for connected lamps, as well as outlets that are linked to Alexa.

Smart cameras have their own category on the dashboard, with a thumbnail of their view. Previously, you could control your smart devices by voice commands on Fire TV’s Alexa Voice Remote, but it’s nice to have an on-screen interface for that.

Talking about Alexa, Amazon is also adding an Alexa Shortcut Panel, which appears on the screen when you press the Alexa button. This shows you smart home controls, weather, news and your video library. The company says the tool has already been widely released in the United States.

Amazon is also improving the audio experience on Fire TV. The company is expanding the ability to use Echo speakers and bringing this tool to the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni / 4-Series.

So, did you like the improvements on Fire TV?