Firefighter says one vehicle was enough to put out fire at Kiss Nightclub

Military firefighter Gerson da Rosa Pereira, third witness heard this Tuesday at the trial of Kiss club, clarified, on Tuesday, that the only vehicle that was in front of the nightclub, on the day of the tragedy, was enough to put out the fire, because, according to him, it was a controlled fire. Pereira was Chief of the Fire Department in Santa Maria at the time. The role, he explained, is personnel management, budgeting, among other tasks. “I found out about the fire and went to the scene,” he said.

The member of the Fire Department also reported that the action of the firefighters in responding to the fire was correct. “They said that the first thing the firefighters did was throw water on the building. This is done to cool the building’s structure,” he said. “In addition, firefighters went to the roof to open a sort of window so that air could circulate in the place,” he explained.

Pereira recalled that when he arrived in front of the nightclub, the movement was “total out of control”, which, according to him, is natural. “At this moment, even as a result of my profession, I called for the organization of the rescue,” he said. “The first thing I did was go into the club to see how the atmosphere was,” he said, his voice breaking. He recalled that there were a lot of people running up and down the sidewalk in front of the nightclub. Inside the club, there were already members of the Fire Department seeing what could be done. “There were no more people who could be rescued alive,” she said, unable to hold back her tears. “It was a very strong scene”, classified.

Some time later, a control center was established, involving the Military Brigade, the Fire Department and the Air Force. The place was divided into zones: hot, warm and cold. The latter, according to Pereira, was the press. The witness said that every hour firefighters would go to the scene and give information about what was happening. Another attitude was to set up the pavilion where the victims’ relatives stayed. Thus, according to Pereira, several actions were considered, which were abandoned because they were not possible to carry out. “One of the experiences was that of the refrigerated truck, which would be used to take the bodies to Porto Alegre, but we abandoned the idea, due to the logistics that would be too large,” he stated. “Then, we reversed the order. The experts were taken to Santa Maria to carry out the exams,” he said.

Shortly after, said Pereira, he was informed that the then president of the Republic, Dilma Rousseff, would go to Santa Maria. According to the member of the Fire Department, from the arrival of Dilma, the Army began to manage the situation: “as he was president of the Republic, the organization became part of the Army”.

Then Pereira recalled what happened during the care of the wounded. Judge Orlando Faccini Neto wanted to know if there was permission to drill holes in the wall. “I saw the opening of the holes on TV, I didn’t see when they were made”, said Pereira, explaining how a fire can be fought. “My performance, that day (of the fire) was operational”, he reinforced.

After the tragedy, Pereira said he was sued. “It is very sad that we are being sued,” he said. “At times I tried to get closer to the parents, not all of them were able to hug,” he complained. The member of the Fire Department recalled the difficult moments after the fire, when he and some colleagues were “executed”. “I got to the point of questioning whether the Fire Department should not be abolished,” he said.

“The son of a colleague came home and asked his father if he was a criminal, as his school friend had said that his father had killed a lot of people”, recalled Pereira, not holding back tears. “We had two inquiries, one by the Fire Department and the other by the Civil Police,” he said. “The Fire Department was done discreetly, while the Civil Police one was full of pyrotechnics, with inferences.” criticized.

Attorney Jader Marques, defender of Elissandro Spohr, began asking the Fire Department colonel questions after the trial break. Pereira commented on the investigation carried out by the Civil Police. "When we go through a situation, with comments from people who do not have technical knowledge, it is very sad," he commented. "A lot was said in relation to the firefighters, in relation to me. I was not even summoned by the Civil Police to testify. I went to represent my subordinates", he pointed out.





