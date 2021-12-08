Firefox 95 ships with improved performance and enhanced security

Firefox was updated to version 95 this Tuesday (7). The build introduces minor improvements in terms of usability, while strengthening the browser’s security against threats from external libraries and getting lighter in the program for macOS.

One of the main new features of Firefox 95 is the introduction of RLBox, an integrated protection mechanism that shields the browser from external vulnerabilities coming from libraries. The engine uses the WebAssembly pattern to isolate problematic code and thus prevent flaws contained in it from impacting the integrity of the program.

Firefox 95 strengthens browser security against external threats and makes the program lighter on macOS (Image: Press Release/Mozilla)

This mechanism reinforces Firefox’s already present process isolation, bypassing more robust data theft attempts over the web. The technology puts another layer of protection into data processing, “cleaning up” powerful intrusion tools.

Firefox lighter on macOS

Second is the fact that Firefox 95 is lighter than previous versions. This improvement should be a result of optimizing the browser’s internal processes, improving performance on macOS and WindowServer, a component of Apple’s system.

In the same sense, there were also improvements to the video decoding system via software. Videos loaded in the browser and played in full screen should now consume less battery on devices with macOS, which increases battery life for watching movies and series from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, for example.

Download via Microsoft Store

Firefox can be downloaded on Windows 11 and Windows 10 via the Microsoft Store — now officially. The update secures MS OS app store distribution, significantly easing browser adoption.

Firefox is available for direct download from the Microsoft Store (Image: Playback/Mozilla)

The program’s presence in the store was seen for the first time in November. Debuting on the MS Store will not have an immediate effect on the browser’s popularity, but in the long run, it could help Firefox accelerate in the race for the position of third most popular browser in the world.

How to download Firefox 95?

The update, as always, is gradually distributed among users. Fox Browser should appear with the new version on your computer as soon as it’s available for download, but if you want to speed up the process, a clean install of the program can get the new version already on your PC — download Firefox from the website. Mozilla.

Source: Mozilla