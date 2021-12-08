First edition of Wikipedia will be auctioned as NFT | Technology

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales will auction off the first edition made in the history of the online encyclopedia as an NFT (non-fungible token).
Wales typed in the phrase “Hello world!” so you installed the site on a server on January 15, 2001.
The page has been “immortalized” as an NFT and is for sale on the Christie’s auction house website until December 15th.
It will be publicly available on the web and, like Wikipedia, anyone can view and edit it.. However, all changes are rolled back after 5 minutes.
NFT has a contract that guarantees the buyer control over this page, which can change the period to undo the edits, turn off this option or even take the link down.
Wales is also auctioning off the pink iMac he used to publish the page. Part of the money raised will be donated to charities and another part will be invested in WT.Social, defined as a “non-toxic, ad-free social network created by him.
Pink iMac used by Wales is also for sale — Photo: Reproduction/Christie’s
Wikipedia was created after a failed attempt to create Nupedia, an expert-written, peer-reviewed online encyclopedia, into a more rigorously scientific mold. This project didn’t work out because it was too complex and had very slow edits.
The idea of a more streamlined version with an easier change mechanism came from colleague Larry Sanger, who served as editor-in-chief of Nupedia and became a co-founder of Wikipedia.
The dynamic of the new online encyclopedia was successful, but it also created headaches with undue changes and vandalism. Over time, Wales created mechanisms to create a history of edits – which inspired the NFT idea of the page that can be modified.
