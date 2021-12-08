Fla rivals want JJ ​​and Verdão’s new targets: football news

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo | Disclosure/ Palm Trees | Disclosure / Vasco

In order to keep readers informed with the main news in football, the fans.com back with a daily summary with the news from the site this Tuesday afternoon (7).

Check out the latest football news today:

New targets for Palmeiras

On the afternoon of Tuesday (7), two names emerged as possible reinforcements for the next season. The first was goalkeeper Brenno, 22, who belongs to Grêmio. The other is 33-year-old striker Elkerson, who could terminate his contract with China’s Guangzhou Evergrande.

Jorge Jesus monitored

With chances of being fired from Benfica, Jorge Jesus has been speculated on Flamengo. But, according to the journalist Sidney Garambone’s blog on “GE”, Palmeiras and Corinthians they also started to consider an onslaught by the Portuguese coach.

Flamengo’s new coach

Flamengo’s first option to replace Renato Gaúcho, who was fired after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final, is coach Jorge Jesus. But, another coach has also been gaining strength in Rubro-negro.

Millionaire amount for Palmeiras

A Palmeiras player between the 2013 and 2014 seasons, midfielder Mendieta is the protagonist of a process involving Alviverde and Olimpia. The club will pay Verdão an amount of around 2 million reais for the sale and resale of the Paraguayan.

Without broadcasting state championships in 2022, Globo may give more space on its grid to the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. The information is from TV News.

Chives at Atlético-MG? “There was never any consultation, not even contact. I wouldn’t do that without the approval of our coach”, said Rodrigo Caetano, manager of Atlético Mineiro, on the program ‘Bem, Amigos’ Pipe requirements Free after leaving Vasco, forward Germán Cano knows that several clubs are looking for a striker for 2022 and makes at least two demands to close with his new club, according to “goal.com“.

