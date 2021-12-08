Fla turns on the dryer against Benfica on a decisive day by boat in Jesus

Idolized by Flamengo fans, coach Jorge Jesus will have, at least today (8), the opposite crowd of 40 million fans. If the club from Gávea is eyeing a rapprochement, an eventual return of the Portuguese depends basically on the round of the Champions League. So it is certain that there will be many red and black people following what will happen on the lawns of Lisbon and Munich, thousands of kilometers from Rio de Janeiro.

Increasingly questioned at Benfica, the coach reaches the last round of the Champions League group stage depending on a victory over lantern Dynamo Kiev (UCR) for a chance to reach the round of 16 of the biggest club tournament in the world.

At the same time, crimson eyes and hearts turn to the Allianz Arena, stage of the derby between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. If Barça beat the hosts, who lead the way in Group E, it won’t do any good to win Benfica at Estádio da Luz, as the Catalans have two points more in the table (7 to 5).

If the team commanded by Xavi succumbs to the Germans, the Portuguese need a triumph to continue. And, in this case, the dreamed return of the Portuguese to Rio de Janeiro would be even more difficult than it already is. The two matches start at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time).

The fact is that JJ arrives at a crucial point in his trajectory at Estádio da Luz. Eliminated in the previous phase of the last Champions League and without winning any trophy as a shield, the commander desperately needs the vacancy to have peace in Lisbon. Attentive, Fla accompanies and turns on the dryer.

Champion of almost everything in Flamengo, Jesus never leaves the fans’ minds and this pressures the leaders to try a hand. Even though the mission is considered very tough, the attempt to hire him is a kind of “obligation” towards a stand that made the choir “Olê, Mister” the most successful soundtrack in Maracanã in recent days.

The relationship between the parties has remained alive since the breakup and there has already been a beginning of flirtation. The whole issue goes through this fourth round and also for the decision of the Benfica summit. Asking to go out is not in Jesus’ plans, who closely follows the rumors in Brazil and is only willing to build a tour if there is a consensus with the direction of the club in the capital of Portugal.

“We don’t have anyone mapping the coach. There are some names we like more, others less. We are having an opportunity to adjust. With Jorge I don’t need an intermediary because of the relationship I have with him. I spoke with Jorge , I spoke with others,” said soccer runner-up Marcos Braz, who added:

“He rules out coming if it’s not a consensus situation. He has a contract until May. Waiting until the middle of the year, it’s not possible. Jorge has a contract, two important commitments (Champions League and Portugal Cup). He worked, the fans have a great connection. Let’s give it time.”

The expected changes in Fla’s football department are still frozen until the succession of Renato Gaúcho is completed, but it is clear that there will be changes in the rubro-negro medical department. The steps, however, are taken carefully and will happen with the participation of the professional hired to lead the team.

In a holiday rhythm, Flamengo players won a day off the day after the defeat by Santos. Part of the squad returns today and does the last activity before tomorrow’s match (9) against Atlético-GO, 21:30, at Antonio Accioly. In farewell to the season, the team will be fully reserve and will have the addition of home boys.