Flamengo 2022 Budget | Flemish | Brazilian Football | Budget

One of the clubs with the best financial health in Brazilian football, Flamengo had its 2022 budget approved by the Board of Directors on Tuesday night, 07. And the numbers are surprising again. The prediction is that the Mais Querido collects R$847 in recurring income. That is, of fixed value and already defined. This shows that Flamengo can exceed the R$1 billion billing barrier in case of athlete sale.

Of this amount, according to the GE, the division is as follows: R$360 million in transmission rights; R$292m from marketing and advertising; R$151m from fan partner and box office, and R$44m from the club’s social area. Some of these values ​​can grow, such as the box office. With the return of the public to the stadium, the trend is also to increase the number of partner-fans. In 2019, a magical year for rubro-negros, the sector’s revenue was R$176 million.

Regarding variable revenue, Flamengo works with the idea of ​​selling 27 million euros (BRL 171 million) and buy 16 million euros (R$101 million), values ​​equal to those forecast for 2021. “The challenge of football is to balance purchase with sale to continue with an adequate debt with our size. We want to win for many years. Win, win, win”, he told the GE, Fernando Góes, financial director of Flamengo.

According to Goes, the Flamengo will close 2021 with R$90 million in cash. “Since we have the loosest cash position this year (90 million in cash), there is no pressure to make a sale in the first or second window. So, it leaves us in a better position for trading values. Both for acquisition and for sale. What helps us for the acquisition is having good credibility”, explained the director.

Homeless for hiring a coach

One of the doubts that hangs in the head of the red-black fans is: is there a limit to spend on the coach? In the interview with GE, Fernando Góes said no. “There is nothing specific in the budget for the coach. If you are going to be Brazilian or foreign… The football department has a budget and will try to fit it in according to what they think is best for the club. From the moment they make the decision, let’s see if any adjustments will be necessary or not”, without revealing the specific value for the football department.