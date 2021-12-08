Flamengo Council approves 2022 budget – Flamengo

The club’s sporting goals remain optimistic and have good performance in the Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro

This Tuesday night (07), at a meeting held in Gávea, the Board of Directors of Flamengo approved the club’s budget for 2022. Without any observations or votes against, Mais Querido’s forecast remains optimistic, as well as in 2021. That’s because the goal is to reach R$ 1 billion, with approximately 85% of this amount coming from revenue recurrent, that is, fixed (not counting, for example, the sale of athletes).