Flamengo Council approves 2022 budget – Flamengo

The club’s sporting goals remain optimistic and have good performance in the Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Brasileiro
This Tuesday night (07), at a meeting held in Gávea, the Board of Directors of Flamengo approved the club’s budget for 2022. Without any observations or votes against, Mais Querido’s forecast remains optimistic, as well as in 2021. That’s because the goal is to reach R$ 1 billion, with approximately 85% of this amount coming from revenue recurrent, that is, fixed (not counting, for example, the sale of athletes).
The information was initially released by the GE. It is worth remembering that, as in 2020 and 2021, the projection for the next season is that Flamengo will be successful within the four lines. With that, the budget idea counts that the team reaches at least the semifinals of the Libertadores da América and Copa do Brasil and finishes the Brazilian championship in second place.
The best offers for Flamengo products: enjoy discounts and gifts!
It is also worth mentioning that, according to journalist Julia Malak, tonight’s budget meeting will also serve to ‘guide’ the search for the next Flamengo coach. That’s because the club’s football department will have a small idea of how much it can invest in hiring a foreign coach.
While starting to plan the year 2022, Flamengo is getting ready to end the 2021 season for good. For that, Mais Querido will enter the field this Thursday (09), to face Atlético Goianiense, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship . The duel will take place at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia.