Flamengo follows the decisive day for the future of Jorge Jesus; understand

Without a coach since the dismissal of Renato Gaúcho, on November 29, Flamengo’s board moves behind the scenes looking for a commander for 2022. Among the names that please Rodolfo Landim’s management is Jorge Jesus, who, on Wednesday, fair, lives a decisive day when facing Dynamo Kiev, Ukraine, in a clash that could lead Benfica to the knockout of the Champions League and define the future in Mister – be it in Lisbon or elsewhere.

Despite having a contract until the end of the European season, in July 2022, Jorge Jesus is under pressure in charge of Benfica, and, depending on the results he achieves this month, he could finish 2021 outside of Encarnados.

> GALLERY: Check out free foreign coaches in the ball market

To advance in the Champions League, Benfica need to beat Dynamo Kiev and hope for Barcelona not to score three points against Bayern Munich. If they win the spot, the Eagles will return to the last 16 of the League after five years.

In the interview on the eve of the game, Mister reinforced that the focus is on Benfica.

In addition to Jorge Jesus, Flamengo has another Portuguese coach on the radar. It is Carlos Carvalhal, coach of Braga – who, like Jorge Jesus, is linked to the team until the end of the season. When asked about Flamengo, Carvalhal was proud, but also said he was focused only on Braga.

Meanwhile, in Rio de Janeiro, Maurício Souza commands the last activity of the squad, this Wednesday at Ninho do Urubu, before the match against Atlético-GO, for the 38th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro, which closes 2021 for the club.