Flamengo forecasts sales of more than R$ 1 billion in 2022 and sets aside an astronomical value for signings, says website

Fernando Góes, financial director of Flamengo, spoke in an interview with Ge

O Flamengo plans a very positive 2022 financially. According to data released by the website Ge, O red-black predicts billing of BRL 1 billion and projects a surplus of BRL 187 million.

For the next year, the Rio club is also planning a recurring revenue of BRL 847 million. In other words, of all this amount, nothing is related and dependent on the sale of athletes.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

See below:

BRL 360 million of transmission right

BRL 292 million in marketing and advertising

BRL 151 million box office and fan partner

BRL 44 million from the social area (Gávea, schools, etc.)

On the other hand, Flamengo also already has in mind the amount to be allocated to signings: up to 16 million euros, about BRL 100 million. while planning to do 27 million euros (BRL 186 million) with the sale.

About the new coach, Fernando Góes, Flamengo’s financial director, stated that there is no specific budget, leaving the football department in charge of making the necessary adjustments.

“There is nothing specific in the budget for the coach. If you are going to be Brazilian or foreign… The football department has a budget and will try to fit it in according to what they think is best for the club. From the moment they make the decision, let’s see if any adjustments will be needed or not,” he told Ge.



1 Related

The official also opened the game and gave an optimistic projection to the fans regarding the reduction of debts. By the end of 2022, the club will have BRL 210 million to remedy, which represents a percentage of revenue, keeping the club healthy.

“We are going to reduce the net operating debt by the end of the year to BRL 120 million. We will have BRL 210 million in debt, which is 20% of our revenues. It is one of the healthiest indicators in Brazilian football, which we believe allows us to continue investing and growing. We invested more than R$25 million in the base category, for example.