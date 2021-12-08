Flamengo makes counterproposal to Major League club to sell Rodinei

O Flamengo is still negotiating with Charlotte FC, which will debut in Major League Soccer (MLS) in 2022, for the sale of Rodinei. After receiving a proposal from right-back last week, Rubro-Negro sent a counterproposal, in which it asked for 1 million dollars (approximately R$5.5 million) to enshrine the transaction. The initial information is from the newspaper “O Dia” and was confirmed by the THROW!.

Charlotte FC, which had proposed an offer valid for two years, with an option for another year, is still considering Flamengo’s request, aware that Rodinei’s contract with the Rio de Janeiro club ends in December 2022, that is, the 29-year-old athlete can sign a pre-contract from June.

Rodinei returned to Flamengo in June this year after his loan with Internacional ended. Since then, he has played 23 games with the Fla jersey and contributed one goal and four assists. So, if he transfers to the team on the east coast of the United States, he will meet coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez, who recommended him and coached him in Colorado.