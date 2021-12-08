Flávia dances to seduce criminals and ends up in hospital · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will get involved in a new robbery in The More Life, the Better!. The pole dance dancer will participate in another coup set up by Cora (Valentina Bandeira), will seduce militia member Conrado (Alex Nader), but will end up in hospital after being shot in a Globo telenovela.

In next Monday’s chapter (13), Juca’s daughter (Fabio Herford) will go to a motel at the behest of her former colleague from the Pulp Fiction nightclub to find the bandit in order to steal the money that will be with him. She, however, will be confused when putting a medicine in his drink, will panic and be discovered by the criminal.

Hidden in the suite next door, the twin brothers Leco (André Silberg) and Neco (Carlos Silberg) will realize that something went wrong with the coup and will exchange fire with the militiaman. Amidst the shooting, Guilherme’s friend (Mateus Solano) will be shot.

Flavia dances for militia

The young woman will then ask Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli) for help and will be rushed to the hospital. There, she will be taken care of by Rose’s husband (Barbara Colen), and the four survivors of the flight that met Death (A Maia) will be reunited once again.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

