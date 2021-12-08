For Hamilton, starting behind Verstappen could be better – 12/8/2021

It was a motorsport event: the presentation of the new trophy for the Stock Car champion, who also decides the title on Sunday. Talk goes, talk comes, of course, at one point the subject shifted to the F-1 decision, Hamilton x Verstappen, what happened in Jeddah and what could happen in Abu Dhabi, how the duelists will behave.

That’s when a thesis emerged that at first may seem crazy, contrary to logic, but which ultimately makes perfect sense and which I already consider as very likely to happen: Hamilton plans to start behind his rival.

Behind? But the two are tied on points and Verstappen has an advantage in the first tie-breaker, the number of victories (9 to 8).

To be champion, to win his eighth title, the Englishman has no other option: he needs to finish ahead.

You need to finish ahead. Pay close attention to syntax. The first mission in this sentence is “finish”. That’s where, my friends, the rub lives.

Ensuring that Hamilton finishes the Abu Dhabi GP, the last leg of the championship, on Sunday, should be the basis of Mercedes’ strategy.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen split corner in the first restart of the Saudi Arabian GP Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull

Everything indicates that Verstappen will play tough if he finds Hamilton on the track. It happened at various times this year: Imola, Barcelona, ​​Monza, Interlagos… In Jeddah alone, it was three times. If the two beat and retire, they will remain tied on points and the title will belong to the Dutchman.

This week, Jos Verstappen, father of the Red Bull driver, even declared that his son “will do anything” to secure the title.

On the internet, there is a video from 2019 in which current drivers watch the start of the 1990 Japanese GP _on the occasion, Senna crashed into Prost, both retired and the Brazilian won the second championship. “Why not?” says the Dutchman to Gasly, then his partner at Red Bull. It’s below…

Hamilton is coming off two poles in a row and the changes at the Abu Dhabi circuit should favor Mercedes.

Under normal conditions, he is the favorite to start at the end of the grid. Imagine the Englishman’s distress on Sunday’s grid seeing Verstappen beside him or in the queue immediately behind?

It would be like painting a target on the side or back of your car, waiting for the blow.

It will be smart of Mercedes if it manages to avoid this scenario.

Like? Letting Verstappen start in front and designing an overtaking strategy in the pits, preventing the two from meeting on the track. It can be “undercut”, anticipating the pit stop to make better use of new tires, or “overcut”, delaying the pit to benefit from the free lane, open up an advantage and gain the position.

If he manages to start from behind and reverse positions in the pits, Hamilton has a car to disappear ahead of Red Bull, finish the GP at the front and secure the title. Thinking about this scenario, you can even paint a currency exchange for the English over the weekend, with the loss of five positions on the grid…

It makes perfect sense. It’s the safest strategy.

On Saturday, we’ll know.