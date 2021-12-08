For more competitiveness, industry delivers 44 proposals to Jair Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received, this Tuesday (7), 44 proposals for the resumption of industry and employment next year. The document was handed over by the president of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Robson Braga de Andrade, during a luncheon with businessmen, in Brasília.

The CNI states that, of the proposals, 19 could be adopted directly by the federal government in the areas of taxation, State efficiency, financing, infrastructure, environment, innovation, foreign trade and labor relations.

According to the CNI, in the last 10 years, the manufacturing industry lost space in the Brazilian GDP and in world production, in Brazilian and world exports of manufactured goods, and shrank, on average, by 1.6% a year.

“The challenges are many, the agenda is complex and there is no single measure that will take the country where we want it to. The agenda needs to be addressed together so that we can reach the goal of a strong economy, with stable growth and social well-being”, says Robson Andrade.

Proposals

Among the tax issues, the CNI expects the Executive to extend the maturity of the Debt Clearance Certificates (CNDs) and immediately pay requests for reimbursement of federal tax credit balances.

CNI hopes that Brazil will continue its efforts to join the OECD, as a way to ensure greater efficiency in the state.

The sector also proposes that the government guarantee resources for Pronampe and reestablish credit lines for working capital with resources from constitutional funds until December 2022, in addition to other measures that would benefit industrial modernization in BNDES financing and that would facilitate operations of credits for companies and judicial recovery situations, in addition to strengthening export financing.

In the country’s infrastructure, the CNI proposes that the government regulate the New Natural Gas Law and privatize port administrations, for example.

The sector also hopes that the Executive will be able to implement the system to track Brazilian wood and the Pau-brasil platform, among the measures to prioritize the environment.

On another front, the CNI asks the government to reduce the foreign trade bureaucracy to increase exports and to speed up the conclusion of the internalization of trade agreements, such as those with the European Union and Mercosur.

The industry also wants government help to expand agreements with South Africa, Egypt, Israel and conclude negotiations with Canada, Lebanon and Mexico, among others.

Finally, the industrial sector asks the federal government to act to advance infra-legal measures to modernize labor relations. The Industry sector also listed proposals in the same areas, but aimed at the National Congress.

According to the note presented by the CNI, the document was prepared based on information from the State Federations of Industry, Industry Associations, Business Mobilization for Innovation (MEI) and meetings with companies collected during the year and refined in meetings of Forums and Thematic Councils of the CNI and the National Industry Forum (FNI).