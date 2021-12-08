Forget about battle royales and frantic shooting games, Thunder Tier Online relies on tactical gameplay; already available on Steam ⋆

THE Krafton today announced the release of Thunder Tier One, your newest military-themed top-down shooter focused on tactical gameplay. For those interested, the title can be purchased for PC, via Steam, for R$ 45.99. The game has single modes, cooperative multiplayer and PvP Online, and brings native support for mods, in other words, modders will be able to work on constructions to make the game even more captivating for the community.

“Thunder Tier One focuses on military tactics and strategy. While playing, fans will be able to lead an elite special operations team that fights a dangerous network of terrorists in the fictional Eastern European country of Salobia. The game features a campaign with nine missions that can be played in cooperative mode with 4 players, online PVP or solo with an artificial intelligence (AI) team. Players can also enjoy four different modes: Exfil, Advance & Secure, Domination and Deathmatch”.

According to the developer, Thunder Tier One stands out for its realism, with “creators passionate about designing a world where small details – such as gun handling, projectile exit speed and ammunition weight – can seriously impact the rate of fire. players’ success”. With support for mods, the title allows gamers to playYou can create your own characters, maps, missions, game modes, weapons and more. For more information, visit the game’s Steam page.

