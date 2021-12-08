Former aide links Bolsonaro’s ex-wife to DPVAT fraud

RIO — In an interview with “Jornal Nacional”, this Tuesday, a former employee of the Bolsonaro family associated Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro and former chief of staff of Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro, to a scheme of fraud involving DPVAT insurance, paid to victims of traffic accidents.

Ana Cristina, who is investigated by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) for the practice of cracking while working in the councilor’s office at the Rio City Council, would have participated in a scheme operated by lawyer Marcelo Morgado, who has already been the target of investigation by the Civil police.

According to Marcelo Luis Nogueira dos Santos, who was appointed between 2003 and 2007 in the office of then-deputy Flávio Bolsonaro and worked as a domestic worker for Ana Cristina, President Jair Bolsonaro’s ex-wife had “a form of money laundering” in the scheme. resources obtained via crack, that is, from the collection of salaries of advisers placed in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office. Sought by TV Globo, Ana Cristina’s defense did not appear.

In investigating the crack, the MP identified that Ana Cristina was a partner at a law firm, Valle Ana Advogados, and at two insurance companies at the time she was Carlos’ chief of staff. All firms were registered at addresses close to the City Hall. According to a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), more than half of the debits in the bank account of one of the insurance companies between 2008 and 2015, totaling R$1.1 million, were made with cash withdrawals.

Retained Values

At the law firm, Ana Cristina had Lidiane Castro Morgado as a partner, Marcelo Morgado’s wife, who was investigated for fraud in the DPVAT. An investigation by the Civil Police indicated the address of Ana Cristina’s law firm as the place where the practice of embezzlement against one of the victims, who would receive cash advances to cover funeral values ​​for relatives, had occurred. Afterwards, the lawyer would receive powers of attorney from the victims to withdraw the insurance and would retain part of this amount.

— He (Marcelo Morgado), who called the families in when there was an accident, offered the entire cost of the funeral. But everything was overpriced. He took a percentage (of the insurance), and this percentage was reverted to Valle Advogados, because he was the one who gave this money to be able to offer the whole process to the family – said Marcelo Luis.

The “Jornal Nacional” also identified that Ana Cristina acted as a lawyer in at least 54 civil lawsuits involving compensation for traffic accidents between 2007 and 2010, of which 37 cases were in the Rio Grande do Sul Court. According to the report, at least four people interviewed, who figured as clients in these processes, said they had not received amounts from the DPVAT insurance to which they would have been entitled due to the lawsuits.