Former Grêmio Player can be sold and make a fortune

Grêmio could receive a jackpot in the near future. That’s because Arthur, former Grêmio player, should be traded by Juventus. The athlete lost a lot of space at the Italian club, and should be traded in the January window.

Juventus has the initial idea to lend the athlete until the end of the 21/22 season, so that the player can be sold in the next window. Arthur recently changed agents, he is probably already looking for a new club for the athlete.

What is being speculated is that the athlete could return to Spanish football or be sold to English football. Interested teams are Sevilla and Liverpool. The English club is looking for more options for the midfield and sees a loan from Arthur as a good deal.

Since losing Wijnaldum, Liverpool have been without a versatile midfield piece. That way, Arthur could fill the gap. However, Juventus should not release the athlete so easily to a direct Champions competitor. To release Arthur to another team, a purchase clause of 30 million euros (BRL 191 million) must be placed.

Since leaving Grêmio, Arthur has suffered from some injuries. The last one was a knee injury, but the athlete is still young, being 25 years old, so he recovered quickly. However, he has only played in 7 games for Juventus this season.

Aiming at the 2022 World Cup, the player needs to be taken advantage of more. Thinking about starting, it would be better for him to go to Sevilla, as the tendency is that he will not be able to assume the title at Liverpool. But, he must play more than Juventus, anyway.

Image: Federico Tardito / Insidefoto