Fortaleza negotiates the hiring of striker Germán Cano, ex-Vasco

Classified for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022, Fortaleza moves to the soccer market in search of reinforcements for the next season. After leaving Vasco da Gama-RJ, forward Germán Cano entered the Pici club’s crosshairs and negotiations are already underway. The information was initially released by the Lucho Silveira Channel and confirmed by Sports THE PEOPLE.

The 33-year-old Argentine defended the Rio de Janeiro club in the last two seasons, with 101 games played and 43 goals scored, and became the second foreigner with the most goals scored by Cruzmaltino. The athlete is also of interest to other clubs in Brazil and abroad.

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

With a contract until the end of this year, the shirt 14 did not reach an agreement with Vasco to extend the contract and said goodbye last Monday, 6. The club has a high debt with the player, which made an agreement difficult. for permanence.

The good numbers in his career since his spell at Independiente Medellín, from Colombia, and by Vasco himself had already attracted the attention of Tricolor, who even talked to Cano’s staff at the beginning of this season, without success. The departure from Rio de Janeiro opened the possibility for 2022.

So far, the Lion has already signed a pre-contract with the Ecuadorian defender Anthony Landázuri, from Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador, and is preparing to exercise the option to purchase defensive midfielder Matheus Jussa, in addition to holding conversations with Botafogo-RJ for acquisition of Marcelo Benevenuto.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags