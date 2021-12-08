Fortaleza negotiates with Argentinean Germán Cano for 2022 – Play

O Fortaleza Sport Club began planning for the 2022 season. With the confirmation of the vacancy in the Libertadores group stage, the tricolor board begins negotiations to add to the tricolor cast. the argentine striker German Cano, ex-Vasco, is one of the athletes that are in the sights of Leão do Pici for next year.

According to ge.globe, Fortaleza has already started negotiations with Cano. The proposal sent by the club, even pleased the Argentine.

In contact with the Northeast Diary, José Constanzo, the attacker’s agent, assured that the desire of Germán Cano is to continue in Brazil.

Pici’s Tricolor mission, however, won’t be easy. Cano is seen with good eyes in the national market. Goiás, recently promoted to Serie A, probed the player, but ran into the salary request: R$ 600 thousand. Fluminense also monitors the situation of the Argentine.

Farewell to Vasco

Germán Cano said goodbye to Vasco da Gama last Monday (5), after not reaching an agreement for a new contract extension aiming at the 2022 season. Saint Januario.

For the Rio de Janeiro club, Cano played 101 matches and scored 43 goals, earning him idol status at Vasco. In 2021, playing in Serie B, the striker scored 19 goals and gave three assists in 50 matches.