France: right-wing candidate leads presidential race, poll says – News

The new right-wing candidate of the Republican Party, Valérie Pécresse, would prevail over the current Liberal president, Emmanuel Macron, in the presidential election of France, in April, according to a survey published this Tuesday (7) by Instituto Elabe for BFMTV/L’Express.

Pécresse, who was minister to conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012), gained 11 points compared to the previous Elabe poll, conducted on November 23 and 24, before winning the Republican primaries.

In the first poll, Macron, who has not yet confirmed his candidacy for the elections, reached 23% of voting intentions (a drop of two points), followed by Pécresse (20%). In this second, the last would snatch the keys from Élysée, with 52%.

The ultra-rightists Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour would not have access to the ballot, with 15% and 14% of voting intentions respectively. Left-wing rivals would fall below 10%.

Mélenchon would be the best placed of the latter, with 8% of voting intentions, followed by ecologist Yannick Jadot (7%) and the current mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo (3%).

Pécresse, a representative of the social-liberal right wing but firm on issues such as migration and security, is the first woman to represent Republicans in a presidential election.

The intention to vote is not a prediction of the result of the vote, but rather a picture of trends at the time of the poll — carried out on December 6 and 7, with 1,474 people.