Freed from sticking, São Paulo prepares new layoffs; stay of Benitez unlikely | São Paulo

Having overcome the risk of relegation at the Brazilian Nationals, São Paulo must now speed up a makeover in the squad for the 2022 season. In the coming days, after the final round of the tournament, on Thursday, the club must announce the departure of some players.

The list of dismissals has striker Galeano, defender Rodrigo Freitas and defensive midfielder William, all with contracts until the end of this month. In addition to them, the board is trying to reach an agreement for the release of Caique, who has a contract until June, and may also seek a new destination for defender Bruno Alves, whose contract ends only in June 2023.

Two other athletes out of São Paulo’s plans have already left Morumbi in recent weeks: midfielder Shaylon and forward Rojas.

There is also the case of midfielder Martín Benítez, whose stay is considered unlikely at this time.

Borrowed by Argentina’s Independiente, Benítez’s rights are set in the agreement at US$ 3 million (about R$ 17 million).

The purchase operation is discarded by the tricolor top hats, which only admit the possibility of extending the loan – even this hypothesis is considered difficult, first because it depends on the Argentine club’s acceptance, then because the midfielder enters the field less than if waiting for him. In 2022, with empty coffers, São Paulo understands that it cannot risk an investment like this.

The reasoning is the same for not extending the link between Paraguayan striker Galeano, who is loaned by Rubio Ñu.

Defender Rodrigo Freitas and defensive midfielder William should not stay either. Both played just nine games in 2021, with William, signed this season, suffering repeated injuries, one of which to the knee from which he is still recovering.

Bruno Alves, who played 40 games in the year, lost space in the team with the arrival of Rogério Ceni. Despite being reserve, he played a lot while Hernán Crespo was the coach – he was the first option in the case of embezzlement of holders Miranda, Arboleda and Léo.

With Ceni, however, who has used two defenders, Léo is the one who has replaced the holders. Bruno Alves started only in the game against Fortaleza, in the 31st round.

Finally, Caique should also leave the club at the end of the year. The 23-year-old forward, trained at the base, was loaned to Criciúma in 2019 and, when he returned, was not reinstated by Fernando Diniz. He went on to train with the main cast with Crespo, but was never related.

São Paulo is trying to streamline the payroll, given the financial crisis faced by the club. Halfway through the season, he made deals with Daniel Alves and Hernanes, whose salaries were among the highest in the cast, for them to leave Morumbi.

The board, however, does not foresee high investments to reinforce the cast in 2022, and should bet on the revelation of athletes trained in Cotia or on low-frequency players who are free in the market.

