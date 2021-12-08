Gallardo announces that he stays at River Plate and frustrates Flamengo and Uruguay

Marcelo Gallardo announced this Wednesday (08) that he will continue as coach of River Plate. Argentino was a target for Flamengo and also for the Uruguay team

THE novel involving the future of Marcelo Gallardo at the river plate came to an end this Wednesday (8th). At a press conference, the coach announced that it will follow in charge of the Buenos Aires team for another year.

Muñeco’s decision frustrates at once leaders in the Uruguay and in the Brazil.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

The technician was appointed as the main name of the Uruguayan Football Association to take over the national team after the departure of Óscar Tabárez. Even outside the repechage zone, Celeste runs the risk of being left out of the 2022 World Cup.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

According to the ESPN.com.br, Gallardo became Flamengo’s main target to take over the team next season. The weight of idolatry that he carries in Monumental de Nuñez, however, defined the future of the commander.

And the decision comes right after a conquest that was ‘choked up’ for some time. The Coach led River Plate in the 2021 Argentine Championship title, the first in seven years. This was the only cup missing from the enviable shelf that the former midfielder managed to collect ahead of the Buenos Aires team.

Marcelo Gallardo has been with River Plate since 2014 and won the main titles at the club Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

“A few weeks ago I said I would think, take a moment to reflect. After so many years, in an institution like this, he commits himself a lot. I needed some reflection. I think it will be worth staying another year. I will rest after the last game to face the next season. I communicated to the players, to the coaching staff and I didn’t want more time to pass”, said the coach.

play 1:26 The telenovela involving the future of Marcelo Gallardo at River Plate came to an end this Wednesday (8th). At a press conference, the coach announced that he will remain in charge of the Buenos Aires team for another year.

Since 2014 as coach of River Plate, the club where he was revealed to football and became an idol after three spells as a player, Gallardo simply specialized in stacking trophies at Monumental de Nuñez. Two of them are emblematic: the liberators from 2015 to 2018.

still come in South American Cup (2014), South American Cup (2015, 2016 and 2019), Argentina Cup (2015/16, 2016/17 and 2018/19), Argentine Super Cup (2017 and 2019) and one Surug Cupa (2015) on Muñeco’s list of achievements ahead of Millionaires.