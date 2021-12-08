Gasoline price is falling; See the values ​​updated this week

After several months of consecutive highs, the gasoline prices had a light recoil last week. The data are from IPTL, an index of the company Ticket Log that measures the average prices charged at 18 thousand gas stations throughout Brazil.

While this is good news, the difference should not be noticed in the consumer’s pocket. Compare the values ​​calculated on November 30th and December 5th:

Average price on 12/05

Regular Gasoline: R$ 6,968;

Ethanol: BRL 5,814;

Common S10 Diesel: R$ 5.681;

Diesel: R$ 5,600;

Natural Gas: BRL 4,468.

Average prices on 11/30

Regular Gasoline: R$ 6,972;

Ethanol: R$5,821;

Common S10 Diesel: R$ 5.683;

Diesel: R$ 5,590;

Natural Gas: BRL 4,458.

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) calculates that a liter of gasoline has already accumulated an increase of 49.6% since the beginning of this year. In the same period, diesel soared about 48.05%.

Petrobras claims that the adjustments adopted are the result of the increase in the price of a barrel of oil and the devaluation of the real against the dollar.

Until a solution arrives, Brazilians continue to suffer from the rise in fuel inflation, which also affects cooking gas. To get around this problem, Congress approved the gas voucher, which will pay 50% of the value of the 13 kg cylinder to vulnerable families every two months.