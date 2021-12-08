Gaviões da Fiel asks Sylvinho and Roberto de Andrade to leave Corinthians again

This Tuesday afternoon, Gaviões da Fiel, the biggest organized supporter of Corinthians, once again asked for Sylvinho and Roberto de Andrade to leave the club. The request was made through an official note on the association’s social networks.

In the text released by the fans, the charge is aimed at a “decent planning” for the next season. Once again, Gaviões da Fiel considered Sylvinho, the club’s coach since May, as a “trainee”.

In addition to charging for the entire season, Gaviões also mentioned the game last Sunday, against Grêmio. According to the fans, the team “did not convince” during the 90 minutes, even with the fans cheering and supporting the club throughout the match. In addition, they also gave an answer to Vagner Mancini when saying that the Faithful “enters the field”.

In fourth place in the Campeonato Brasileiro with 57 points, Corinthians plays its last game of the season on Thursday. At 9:30 pm (GMT), Timão will face Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 38th round of the national tournament.

See full note from Gaviões da Fiel

“FAITHFUL IS FUCK!

On Sunday (05), we got ready to organize a party the way Fiel likes it. Unfortunately, the team on the field did not convince, the victory did not come, but the Faithful was present once again and did her part singing and encouraging the 90 minutes.

THE FAITHFUL FANS ENTER THE FIELD, YES!

We will continue in the same way, demanding decent planning for 2022. Corinthians is no place for an intern.

Out of Sylvinho.

Out Roberto Andrade”

