Gaviões da Fiel distributes tickets for the final of the Women’s Paulistão Championship; see how to acquire

Gaviões da Fiel, one of the main Corinthians fans organized, will distribute tickets to those who want to watch the final of Paulistão Mulher 2021. Timão defines the title against São Paulo this Wednesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

Ticket delivery takes place this Tuesday, from 3 pm, at the organized supporters’ court. Tickets were limited to three per person. The reason is that many people had their tickets doubled at the time of booking due to platform instability.

It is worth mentioning that, last Monday, Corinthians announced that the tickets were sold out. The club, however, did not disclose how many tickets were made available to the Alvinegra fans.

Corinthians seeks the third championship in Paulistão. If they win, Arthur Elias’ squad will also win the triple crown in 2021. For that, it is necessary to reverse the unfavorable score built in the first game, when they lost to São Paulo, 1-0, at Morumbi stadium – that was the team’s second defeat of the season.

In time: Corinthians Feminine won the tri-championship of the Brasileirão and the Libertadores in 2021. If they beat Paulistão, the club will reach the tenth title raised in six years.

