Geisy Arruda surprises by exposing people from the art world who are bad in bed: “They don’t pay off in sex”

geisy arruda participated in the last monday (06) of My bad, program by Maurício Meirelles on TV network!, and made a rather compromising revelation involving some people she’s already gone to bed with.

The famous woman, who doesn’t have a tongue-lashing when it comes to sex, when she remembers some love affairs she had throughout her life, ended up saying that comedians don’t usually perform well at the right time.

“When you go out with a comedian on a date, you already think he’s funny, fun… And then he’s really annoying and grumpy,” began the beauty.

“Famous doesn’t pay off in sex. Humorist is even worse, is a bad people in bed. Every rule you have to prove three times to speak”, then fired the writer of erotic books.

Watch:

Geisy Arruda sells photos on Onlyfans

Recently, Geisy surprised everyone by launching his account on the OnlyFans platform, in which he sells sensual images.

According to her, the exclusive social network has more than 60 previously produced contents. “I’m going to work with people’s imagination and sexuality”, revealed the writer to journalist Leo Dias.

It only charges BRL 165.00 each person, but as there are many subscribers, its total profit is infinitely greater. To the columnist at Metrópoles, she explained where the idea came from:

“I opened an account and went offline. The idea was maturing when I started to see people signing my Only. Even without content, I already had $300 in my account. I couldn’t imagine how much they wanted to see my nudity and how valuable it was. It was impossible to resist”.

The famous even revealed a little of what she will be doing there: “It feels fun, like posing nude every week. I want to drive men and women crazy, use my knowledge as a writer, my stories, my stories for the Only market”.

Geisy Arruda also recently released the book Não Erague o meu Fogo: Burn with Me. According to UOL, the work, which is the third by the influencer, is an “invitation to discover new forms of pleasure in times of quarantine”.