Geoff Keighley promises ‘Elden Ring level’ ads for TGA 2021

Geoff Keighley has not used moderation to promote this year’s edition of The Game Awards. The event has become emblematic over the years as a ceremony dedicated not only to the awarding of games, but also to the unveiling of many new titles or new videos for games that have not yet been released. This year will be no different, and its organizer has promised “at least four or five things” on the same level of hype as the gameplay reveal of Elden Ring.

The information came from one of his most recent interviews, offered on the USA Today website. Keighley was asked specifically about the trailer shown at this year’s Summer Game Fest, certainly one of the highlights of the event for From Software fans. The TGA organizer spoke of his happiness at having shown the trailer and commented, “This year? Oh God, there are probably four or five things at this level. I can’t wait to show people these things.”

According to Keighley, there are “at least four or five things” at TGA on the same level as the Elden Ring gameplay reveal trailer from this Summer Game Festhttps://t.co/77K4y4ASDr Also: “It was a huge honor to work with the From guys, so stay tuned, there may be more coming.” pic.twitter.com/AriymCmT8e — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2021

And for those who just want to know about Elden Ring, it may be that they will not be in hand either. In the same speech, Keighley hinted that more of the game could come out at the event: “It was a great honor to work with the folks at From (Software), so stay tuned, there might be more on the way.”

The Game Awards 2021 takes place next Thursday, December 9th, at 9pm.

