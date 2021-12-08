George Pérez, legendary designer for Marvel and DC, is diagnosed with terminal cancer

The artist announced that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has about six months to live.

In a statement made in a Facebook group, George Perez he told his fans, friends and family that he is terminally ill after discovering stage 3 pancreatic cancer, which makes him terminal for the artist.

Known for his memorable work, full of details, in comics such as Wonder Woman, The Young Titans, The Avengers and Justice League, Perez had announced his retirement some time ago due to complications caused by diabetes.

In the publication shared by Spencer Beck, agent of George Perez, in a Facebook group dedicated to fans of the artist, Pérez explains that the cancer is inoperable and that he has decided not to undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy, in order to better enjoy the time he has left with family and friends.

“I chose to let nature take its course and I will enjoy the time I have as much as possible with my beautiful 40-year-old wife, my family, my friends and my fans.”

He also said he wants to have a big meeting with his fans before he leaves, saying:

“I hope I can coordinate one last mass subscription to help make my passing easier. I also hope to be able to do one last public appearance where I can take pictures with as many fans as possible, on condition that I can hug each one of you. I just want to say goodbye with smiles as well as tears.”

Finally, he says he created a facebook page, @TheGeorgePerez, to better receive news, chat with fans and receive updates; furthermore, he asks that the privacy of his family and wife be respected at this time, with fans using the page to connect with him, rather than other means.

At the end of the message, Pérez wrote: